PF ACCUSES UPND OF FEARING TONSE ALLIANCE’S PLAN B



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) faction has accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) of being apprehensive about the Tonse Alliance’s Plan B.



Speaking to Sun FM TV News, member of the Central Committee Mumbi Phiri alleged that the UPND appears unsettled by former president Edgar Lungu’s extended stay in South Africa.



Ms. Phiri noted that calls demanding government to disclose the former president’s whereabouts and safety predominantly originate from individuals affiliated with UPND.





She expressed her personal wish for Mr. Lungu to remain in South Africa for a longer period, suggesting that it provides him with an opportunity to rest away from local political tensions.



Furthermore, Ms. Phiri conveyed confidence in the Tonse Alliance’s unity, asserting that it will remain intact until the 2026 general elections.



She dismissed claims that the alliance might fracture due to alleged attempts by political parties to usurp leadership from the former head of state.



#SunFmTvNews #EveryoneIsWatching #everyoneIsListening