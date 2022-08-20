For immediate release

20th August, 2022

The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front met today to discuss several pertinent Party and national issues.

The Central Committee made several resolutions which include but not limited to the following:

1. ADOPTIONS

Following the nullifications of the Kwacha and Kabushi constituency seats and the Lungwa District Council seat, the Central has officially adopted Hon Bowman LUSAMBO, Hon Joseph MALANJI and Mr Lawrence SHAWA as Patriotic Front candidates for Kabushi, Kwacha and Lungwa, respectively.

The Central Committee wishes to put it on record that Hon LUSAMBO and Hon MALANJI are duly ELIGIBLE and no amount of political machinations from any quarter to try to disqualify them shall be entertained.

Further, Hon Micheal Katambo has been appointed as Campaign Manager for Kabushi. He will be deputised by Hon Dr. Frank Ng’ambi and Hon. Emmanuel Mulenga.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kampamba Mulenga has been appointed as Campaign Manager for Kwacha Constituency. She will be deputised by Hon Alexander Chiteme and Hon Kalobo Pavyuma.

For the Luangwa District Council election, Hon Christopher Shakafuswa has been appointed as Campaign Manger. He will be deputised by Hon Emmanuel Tembo and Hon Japhen Mwakalombe.

2. MEETING BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WITH DISTRICT AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

On 16th August, 2022, President Hakainde Hichilema held a meeting with district and local authorities officials. Those in attendance included Principal Officers (116), Directors of Finance(116), Director of Engineering and Works(116), Mayors/Council Chairperson (116), Provincial Local Government Officers (10), Provincial Planners(10), Povincial (10) and Local Government Association of Zambia (4)

It has emerged that this meeting was solely to discuss the implementation of Constituency Development Fund(CDF).

The Constituency Development Fund is established by Act No.11 of 2018. The CDF Act provides for the management, disbursement, utilisation and accountability of the Constituency Development Fund. The Act further establish Constituency Development Fund Committees in constituencies and provide for their composition and functions; and provide for matters connected with, or incidental to CDF.

The attempt by President Hakainde Hichilema to circumvent the law and propose to make disbursement and composition of CDF outside the Act is GROSS VIOLATION of the law and raises serious concerns with regards the President’s appetite for doing things outside the law.

The directive by the President to have District Commissioners (DCs) sit on CDF Committees is ILLEGAL; it is not supported by any law and it shall NOT be condoned.

Further, the failure by Hichilema and his Government to disburse CDF, eight months down the line is a result of his incompetence and failure to provide leadership.

It was hypocritical and a sheer waste of public resources for Hichilema to call for a meeting with our local authorities to discuss the CDF Guidelines when his own Party and Government recently shot down a motion in Parliament to review and revise the said guidelines. The country lost over Two million Kwacha in allowances and other logistics from that one meeting, money which could have been used in providing urgent needs such as the provision of medicines in our clinics and hospitals which is actually a national emergency.

The challenge is that Mr Hichilema has very little knowledge and understanding of governance; the man thinks CDF and the Decentralisation Policy are synonymous! CDF is not decentralisation policy; it is simply an activity under decentralisation. The sooner Mr Hichilema takes time to acquaint himself with how government and statesmanship works the better for himself and all of us as Zambians.

3. AFRICOM

I wish to inform the general public that owing to the gravity and nature of the decision by the UPND Government to host AFRICOM on our soil, I on behalf of the Patriotic Front wrote to President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government to make public, the contents of the Memorandum of Understanding between our Government and the US Government with regards to AFRICOM.

Owing to Government’s failure to make the contents of the MoU public, the Central Committee has resolved to embark on peaceful public protests against the establishment of AFRICOM on Zambian soil and pursued Government to publish the contents of the MoU.

HICHILEMA’S PRONOUNCEMENTS ON THE PF AND ITS LEGACY

President Hakainde Hichilema has made scandalising of the Patriotic Front as his number one priority. His obsession with the desire to destroy the Patriotic Front has made the man to blame and accuse PF for all his lies and failed promises.

While meeting district and local government authorities, Mr Hichilema made wild allegations against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. The man claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase presidential motor vehicles worth $1.3 million dollars which he alleges was approved by his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.

The aim of Mr Hichilema’s unfounded claims is to make right thinking Zambians believe that he is a prudent manager of national resources and make President Lungu appear as a reckless and extravagant man who was squandering public resources self aggrandisement.

The Central Committee has resolved to expose Mr Hichilema for his wild claims and make it clear to the public that the man lied when he claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase new presidential motor vehicles. Here are the fact;

1) the approval and purchase of motor vehicles is purely a preserve of the Special Division and the Zambia Police. The President has nothing to do with the purchase of presidential vehicles.

2. The President is NOT a procurement officer; there is NOWHERE were the President’s signature is required in the purchase of presidential or government vehicles. To claim otherwise is a pure lie.

3. Zambians must be made aware that contrary to his posturing as a prudent manager of our resources, President Hakainde was bought a new fleet of presidential vehicles which he is using. He is not using the old vehicles that President Edgar Lungu was using as he has been trying to make our people believe.

In fact, all senior Government officials including Ministers and State House officials have bought brand new vehicles that they are using.

Further the recently approved Supplementary Budget included purchase of brand new luxury vehicles for several government officials.

On rehabilitation of State House, again costs incurred arises from his own preferential decisions as Nkwazi was recently rehabilitated by the previous occupants.

On the international front, the Central Committee has welcomed the election of President William Samoe Ruto of Kenya. The Central Committee recognises Mr Ruto as a panAfricanist who is committed and loyal to the interests of Africa and not the imperialist forces and their allies.

The party has resolved to strengthen our working relationships and deepen our bilateral engagements with Mr Ruto and his governing coalition.

APPOINTMENTS

The Central Committee has approved the appointments of the following individuals as the Party’s provincial leaders in Southern Province;

Main Body

1. Mr. Leonard Siachona – Chairman

2. Mr Omar Munsanje – Vice Chairman

3. Peter Kampamba – Vice Secretary

4. Treasurer – M/s Mary Sakala

Women Wing

1. M/s Mable Nindi -Chairlady

2. M/s Scholastic Mbao – Vice Chairlady

3. Brenda Munashabantu – Treasurer

4. Bernadette Hamweemba – Treasurer

5. Suzan Phiri – Vice Treasurer

Hon Charles Chalwe has been appointed as member of the Party’s Mobilisation Committee.

National Disciplinary Committee

1. Hon George Chisanga – Chairperson

2. Hon Tutwa Ngulube – Vice Chairperson

3. Hon Steven Kampyongo – Member

4. Hon Hakacima Kavumbu – Member

5. Hon Brenda Nyirenda – Member

6. MCC Peter Kazhila – Member

7. Hon Rev Godfridah Sumaili

8. Frank N’gambi – Member

GENERAL CONFERENCE

The Central Committee received and deliberated upon the report of the General Conference Preparation and Planning Committee and has resolved the following;

1. The Party has invited presidential candidates to lodge in expression of interest to stand for the the position of Party Presidency at the forthcoming General Conference.

The Secretariat shall receive expression of letters of interest starting from 1st September, 2022. The closing date for receiving applications has been set to 31st October, 2022.

2. The applications will attract a non-refundable application fee as stipulated below;

a) Male applicants – K200,000

b) Female applicants – K100,000.

After this process,the Central Committee will issue a campaign calendar for presidential candidates.

Further Central Committee has prescribed the last Saturday and Sunday of March, 2023 as provisional days under which the General Conference will be held.

I thank you

Issued by

Hon Given Lubinda

Acting President

Patriotic Front