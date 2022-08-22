PF Allege That President Hichilema Is Not Being Truthful About Presidential Fleet.

Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema has made scandalising of the former ruling party his number one priority.

Lubinda says President Hichilema’s recent pronouncement that he rejected a requisition of $1.3 million for State House to purchase new fleet was clear manifestation of his obsession with the desire to destroy the Patriotic Front.

Lubinda says President Hichilema has made it his daily bread to blame and accuse PF for all his lies and failed promises.

“While meeting district and local government authorities, Mr Hichilema made wild allegations against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. The man claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase presidential motor vehicles worth $1.3 million dollars which he alleges was approved by his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.

“The aim of Mr Hichilema’s unfounded claims is to make right thinking Zambians believe that he is a prudent manager of national resources and make President Lungu appear as a reckless and extravagant man who was squandering public resources self aggrandisement,” he said.

Lubinda says the PF Central Committee has resolved to expose President Hichilema for his wild claims and make it clear to the public that the Head of State lied when he claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase new presidential motor vehicles. Here are the fact.

“1) the approval and purchase of motor vehicles is purely a preserve of the Special Division and the Zambia Police. The President has nothing to do with the purchase of presidential vehicles.

“2. The President is NOT a procurement officer; there is NOWHERE were the President’s signature is required in the purchase of presidential or government vehicles. To claim otherwise is a pure lie.

“3. Zambians must be made aware that contrary to his posturing as a prudent manager of our resources, President Hakainde was bought a new fleet of presidential vehicles which he is using. He is not using the old vehicles that President Edgar Lungu was using as he has been trying to make our people believe,” he said.

Lubinda says all senior Government officials including Ministers and State House officials have bought brand new vehicles that they are currently using.

“Further the recently approved Supplementary Budget included purchase of brand new luxury vehicles for several government officials,” he said.

Lubinda says State House does not need renovations but doing so was an unnecessary expense.