PF Allege That President Hichilema Is Not Being Truthful About Presidential Fleet.
Patriotic Front acting president Given Lubinda says President Hakainde Hichilema has made scandalising of the former ruling party his number one priority.
Lubinda says President Hichilema’s recent pronouncement that he rejected a requisition of $1.3 million for State House to purchase new fleet was clear manifestation of his obsession with the desire to destroy the Patriotic Front.
Lubinda says President Hichilema has made it his daily bread to blame and accuse PF for all his lies and failed promises.
“While meeting district and local government authorities, Mr Hichilema made wild allegations against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front. The man claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase presidential motor vehicles worth $1.3 million dollars which he alleges was approved by his predecessor, Edgar Lungu.
“The aim of Mr Hichilema’s unfounded claims is to make right thinking Zambians believe that he is a prudent manager of national resources and make President Lungu appear as a reckless and extravagant man who was squandering public resources self aggrandisement,” he said.
Lubinda says the PF Central Committee has resolved to expose President Hichilema for his wild claims and make it clear to the public that the Head of State lied when he claimed that he refused to append his signature to purchase new presidential motor vehicles. Here are the fact.
“1) the approval and purchase of motor vehicles is purely a preserve of the Special Division and the Zambia Police. The President has nothing to do with the purchase of presidential vehicles.
“2. The President is NOT a procurement officer; there is NOWHERE were the President’s signature is required in the purchase of presidential or government vehicles. To claim otherwise is a pure lie.
“3. Zambians must be made aware that contrary to his posturing as a prudent manager of our resources, President Hakainde was bought a new fleet of presidential vehicles which he is using. He is not using the old vehicles that President Edgar Lungu was using as he has been trying to make our people believe,” he said.
Lubinda says all senior Government officials including Ministers and State House officials have bought brand new vehicles that they are currently using.
“Further the recently approved Supplementary Budget included purchase of brand new luxury vehicles for several government officials,” he said.
Lubinda says State House does not need renovations but doing so was an unnecessary expense.
Bo Lubinda where is your evidencei? PF has a shabby history of lying ,even unnecessarily, the odds are against you to prove that only this time around you are telling the truth. Give us the evixence Bo Lubinda and we will believe you.
I feel very sorry for PF, because whatever the say true or false can not currently be taken seriously by the masses, so even if they did come up with a truthful statement now, people will just look at their past and will refuse to listen to them because of perception. What PF needs to do now is clean themselves up so that the perception changes otherwise whatever they say will be considered as noise, you can not trust a person that killed your relative before that person repents and calls for forgiveness unless you are not human.