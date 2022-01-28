PF AND OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES REGROUP TO FIGHT THE RULE OF LAW – UPND

PF and other opposition Parties are regrouping to fight the restoration of the rule of law by the new Dawn Government. It’s unfortunate that some political Leaders are admiring the leadership skills of the PF regime by advocating for lawlessness. The group has no common and well defined agenda apart from bitterness and desperation. The regrouping has nothing to do with offering of checks and balances.

When Mr. Lungu said that out of 10 Bembas 6 are thieves none of these Political Parties bothered to ask what he meant. But today Mr. Sean Tembo has the audacity to claim that President HH is victimizing Bembas. Has Mr. Tembo forgotten how PF brutalized him for carrying out a lone protest over the procurement of fire tenders?

Mr. Tembo and his new found friends are playing a very dangerous political game. Zambians are watching and asking what’s in common between this new grouping and the PF corrupt elements.

It’s very strange for people seeking the highest office to fight President HH for restoring the rule of law. This new friendship between some opposition political parties and PF is very suspicious, is it about NCHEKELAKO or what? Unfortunately, there are some political parties that are just following blindly and fighting battles for others. It’s embarrassing for any decent political Leader with integrity to be seen in public with PF criminals.

You are simply telling Zambians that you have no integrity left in you. Time will tell on the future of this grouping. Bitterness, hatred and desperation are enemies of progress for any political party. Zambians are very clear; they don’t want PF, at least in the next 100 years

Zambians are still injured by the atrocities committed by PF. Zambians are still waiting for answers from President HH on who went round the Country burning markets. Zambians are still waiting to know the people behind gassing of innocent people.

UPND has committed itself to zero tolerance to corruption in order recover the stolen money for the Zambian people from the PF criminals. Zambians still need answers on why Zambians were given expired drugs. All these issues can only be resolved through the rule of Law, so why fight it if you are not a criminal?

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter