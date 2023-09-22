PF AND SP SHOULD MOCK CITIZENS- Mark Simuuwe

PF AND SP SHOULD MOCK CITIZENS !

By Mark Simuuwe

You created high unemployment under your PF which we are addressing .

Let me address unemployment:

1. under your PF there was employment freeze ( no employment) , in less than a year , we employed over 30,000 teachers – under PF u got replacements for teachers of 1200 and failed to put them on payroll in 2021 .

2. You closed Indeni and sent over 1500 workers home ; UPND reopened Indeni and brought back over 1500 workers .

3. You imposed employment freeze in health ; UPND recruited over 11,000 health workers in less than a year .

4. This year our second year we are recruiting over 3000 health workers and over 4500 teachers and this is just in two years .

5. You liquidated KCM and sent home over 10,000 workers , we are reopening it and bringing back workers

6. You messed up the economy by overborrowing , and we are restructuring the debt ,

Agriculture

7. You closed farm blocks and moved mealie meal from k37 to k280 ; and we have bought 10 milling plants , reopened farm blocks , opened first ever big fertilizer manufacturing plant to produce 300, 000 metric tons of urea per year and 700,000 metric tons of D compound to address mealie meal cost.

8. You moved inflation to over 22% making many supermarkets to close at malls , we bought down inflation to between 9-10.5 %.

9. You pushed GDP to -2.5 % we moved it 5 times up to 3%

10. Further , we have attracted over $3.8pm worth of investment so far .

11. We have also sighed market access agreements with other countries .

This means , in less than 2years UPND has created not less 80,000 jobs across sectors and this includes in the defense , which never happened in 10 years of PF and Socialist party rule .

This is why we are saying when we are sorting out your mess , keep quiet !!!