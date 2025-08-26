PF ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS



Lusaka – The Patriotic Front (PF) has officially announced the commencement of its internal elections, in line with the Constitution of Zambia governing political parties.





Speaking at a press conference held this afternoon at the PF Secretariat, the party’s Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, said the elections will take effect immediately.





According to Nakachinda, the electoral process will begin at the grassroots level, starting with sections, branches, wards, constituencies, and districts before moving up to provincial structures.





The process will eventually culminate in an Extraordinary General Conference, during which the PF will re-elect its party president.





Nakachinda described the exercise as a critical step in strengthening the democratic credentials of the Patriotic Front, which he referred to as “the people’s and mighty party.”