PF ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF INTRA-PARTY ELECTIONS
Lusaka – The Patriotic Front (PF) has officially announced the commencement of its internal elections, in line with the Constitution of Zambia governing political parties.
Speaking at a press conference held this afternoon at the PF Secretariat, the party’s Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakachinda, said the elections will take effect immediately.
According to Nakachinda, the electoral process will begin at the grassroots level, starting with sections, branches, wards, constituencies, and districts before moving up to provincial structures.
The process will eventually culminate in an Extraordinary General Conference, during which the PF will re-elect its party president.
Nakachinda described the exercise as a critical step in strengthening the democratic credentials of the Patriotic Front, which he referred to as “the people’s and mighty party.”
What about Chawinga’s PF ?
They held elections.
Chawinga is the current PF president.
These others are just lawless vultures waiting for scraps.
@malikopo
You mean Robert Chabinga, Hakainde’s Patriotic Front President, and Nellie Mutti ‘s Leader of the Opposition in Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament?
Chabinga is a Product of the Axis which am resolved to vote against on 13th August, 2026..A product of lawlessness.
The Axis which wants to reverse our Multi Party Democracy through compromised Democratic Institutions, Moribund Governance and Misrule.
On 13th August 2026
Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
Mumba Malila’s Judiciary
Should go.
That’s what will be on my Ballot.
Let the PF put their house in order , the Chabinga faction , Given Lubinda and that of Raphael Nakachinda should come to a round table and resolve this impasse.We need a strong opposition to give check and balances to the ruling party.