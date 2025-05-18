PF appeals for Chilangwa’s temporary release to attend wife’s funeral!



The Patriotic Front faction has appealed to the government to temporarily release former Kawambwa Member of Parliament Nixon Chilangwa so he can attend the funeral of his wife, Mwamba Kambikambi Chilangwa, who passed away in Ndola after a short illness.





In a statement issued by PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, the party expressed deep sorrow over the loss and urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, along with the Zambia Correctional Service to consider an urgent, temporary release of Chilangwa.





“We pray and sincerely appeal that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the Zambia Correctional Service, and Government will consider an immediate temporary release of Hon. Nixon Chilangwa to allow him to attend to the untimely funeral of his beloved wife,” Nakacinda stated.





Mwamba Kambikambi Chilangwa was the spouse of the PF Deputy Secretary General.