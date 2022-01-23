By Fanny Kalonda

GOOD governance activist Brebner Changala says the Patriotic Front is scared of the fast-track courts because they are guilty.

In an interview, Changala wondered why the former ruling party members are failing to celebrate noble moves by the UPND government that will benefit the country.

Former PF secretary general Davies Mwila said the establishment of fast-track courts was targeted at the former ruling party members.

“They are proving the notion that ‘the guilty ones are always afraid’. These courts should be celebrated by everyone that wishes to see the country develop. It should not be viewed as a target institution for one political party,” Changala said.

“The country is not just about the PF. We have experienced parties like the MMD, why should one party cry foul? The PF is crying foul because they are guilty. And the party will not be taken to court but individuals.”

He said the fast-track courts must be celebrated and not viewed as a target institution for one political party.

Changala has since praised the new dawn government for coming up with the first track courts, stating that this would help settle many cases on time.

“Economic and financial crimes take time, like five years at the least. And history has shown us that mostly, the accuseddo not get convicted or acquitted as many cases remain hanging. And this court will ensure that such cases are held in an express manner,” Changala explained.

“For example, when someone is accused of acquiring the money he cannot account for, this means that that person will be taken to court and do express trial.”

He said the courts would also help deter people from stealing public resources with impunity as has been the case in the past.

“The new dawn administration should be praised for coming up with these economic and financial crimes courts as these courts will help to recover stolen asserts. Fast-track courts will also help instill fear in people who steal from government,” said Changala.