BORN POOR BUT DETERMINED TO SUCCEED WITH OTHERS.

…PF aspiring Kabwata Member of Parliament, Clement Tembo walks us through his life as a poor boy, but with lots of determination to conquer and lead others to greatness…

Not only has he dedicated all his life in Kabwata constituency, Clement Tembo has today availed himself once again to run for the constituency’s top job.

Mr Tembo is hopeful and believes that he has what it takes to fulfil his dream to make the constituency, that has been his life time habitat, a better place for everyone to live, raise families , do business and grow.

He has today successfully applied to contest the 20th January parliamentary by-election, with a pledge, with his Kabwata ‘DNA’ ,not to neccessarily reinvent the wheel, but to wake up and fufil his childhood passion to work and succeed together with Kabwata residents.

Having spent his primary education journey in the constituency at Timothy Mwanakatwe primary school, Mr Tembo understands the important role a marketeer has in influencing, raising and educating a child.

“I was raised by a marketeer who dedicated her entire life to making my life a success through her support from simply selling vegetables and other small market merchandize” Mr Tembo recalls.

His love to empower those in informal employment,such as marketeers, welders, salaula traders among many others, remain unshaken, and only a few steps to ensuring their dreams are realized once his dream to represent them in Parliament equally comes to fruition.

Mr Tembo, having being the pioneer of the “Keep Kabwata clean campaign” believes he already has three quarters of the solution and prerequisites required to transform the constituency into a marvel.

Sanitation challenges are under his sleeve, because of his enthusiasm and passion to equip every citizen in Kabwata with a respectable, acceptable and decent sanitation system .

“Averting health challenges such as cholera and dysentery cannot overwhelm me because of the vast knowledge I have gained to understand, fully appreciate and apply expert logical solutions to bring this under control” Mr Tembo has highlighted.

As the race gets more competitive to elect a new Kabwata MP, Mr Tembo has appealed to all the residents to rally behind him so that the dream to make Kabwata constituency a spectacle, is realized through collective responsibility, hardwork, dedication and dignity.

He knows that Kabwata’s solutions and successes lies in him being ready to work, advocate and fight for political, financial, economic and social rights through Parliament for all the people regardless of political affiliations.

“It’s not about which political party you belong to because my entrie life knows no such boundaries, but looks at what we can collectively achieve and make a reality for us to live better and more successful lives” he has observed.