 THE CANDIDATES | PF Base Readjusts as Mudolo Loses Grip, Mundubile Rises





Something shifted inside the Patriotic Front this week. A quiet recalibration, followed by a decisive break. Figures who once whispered about a fresh technocratic face at the top have stepped back, leaving Willah Joseph Mudolo politically exposed and increasingly isolated.





Davies Mwila and Mumbi Phiri, once counted among his strongest internal patrons, have reportedly crossed the aisle to Brian Mundubile’s corner. Their exit is not symbolic; it signals a calculated retreat from a candidate they now see as incapable of carrying the PF base into a national contest.





The verdict from within the trenches is blunt. Mudolo carries intellect, ambition, and presentation, but lacks political oxygen.





Inside PF structures, the joke has grown sharper: “online president.” His recent habit of addressing the nation from a mock press-briefing podium, flanked by two flag-bearers, sparked more satire than momentum. Viewers praised his fluency but questioned substance. Even his accent became a talking point, drifting between soft Malawian tones and Bemba code-switching that felt more performance than politics.





The party’s provincial coordinators and constituency foot soldiers have been clear. PF wants a street-tested fighter, not a polished economist broadcasting from Johannesburg. The grassroots demanded a figure who can stand in muddy village rallies, endure church hostility, withstand police escorts, and cut through the noise with raw experience. Mudolo brought numbers, spreadsheets, and theory. PF cadres wanted muscle, memory, and political scars.





This week, key powerbrokers bowed to that sentiment. “The Mudolo project will not take us anywhere,” one insider confessed. The line was not personal. It was tactical. Momentum matters in Zambian politics, and right now, Mudolo does not have it.





Mundubile, by contrast, has been moving in the shadows with the discipline of a veteran. Province by province, ward by ward, church by church, he has stitched together an internal constituency. He carries scars from PF’s most turbulent days and speaks the language of the base: loyalty, continuity, and defiance. He is not flamboyant. He is not experimental. But he understands the PF bloodstream.





This pivot tells a deeper story. PF is not looking for novelty. It is searching for a steady hand to navigate survival, restore order in fractured structures, and assemble a credible challenge to the ruling party. Those who believed the next PF leader would be a fresh technocrat now see the reality. The base still values trench politics over boardroom speeches.





Mudolo remains a voice and a presence, but without structural support, his path narrows. The PF is entering a grinding internal season that will reward resilience, not eloquence.





Next in The Candidates: Populists, pragmatists, and the dark horses redefining Zambia’s 2026 battle.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu