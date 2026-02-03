🇿🇲 EDITOR’S NOTE | PF Becoming Holding Cell for Political Orphans

The Peter Phiri, Member of Parliament for Mkaika Constituency in Katete District, has formally defected from the Patriotic Front to the ruling United Party for National Development.

Phiri was received by UPND structures in Katete on February 2, declaring that he intends to recontest the August 2026 general elections under President Hakainde Hichilema’s party. He cited “good policies,” a “conducive environment for development,” and the need for unity as reasons for his move. Two former PF councillors joined him.

“I want to see development in my constituency move further by working with the leadership of President Hichilema,” Phiri said.

This defection did not happen in isolation. Only days earlier, Sibongile Mwamba, the PF MP for Kasama Central, was seen publicly celebrating the UPND’s historic mayoral victory in Kasama. On Sunday, Chanda openly endorsed President Hichilema. More MPs are quietly recalibrating.

The pattern is no longer deniable.

PF has responded with threats of expulsion. But those threats ring hollow. The Given Lubinda camp does not currently control the legally recognised party machinery. That authority rests elsewhere, under Robert Chabinga. MPs understand this distinction far better than party spokespersons do.

In electoral politics, legitimacy is not rhetorical. It is administrative. It decides who signs adoption papers, who submits nominations, and whose candidates appear on the ballot. Without that power, a party becomes noise.

That is why PF today increasingly resembles a holding cell for political orphans. MPs remain inside not because they believe in a future there, but because they are waiting for a door to open. When a viable exit appears, they take it.

Survival is the driver.

Adoptions are coming. Campaign financing laws are tighter. Running as an independent is no longer a romantic option. MPs know they must anchor themselves to a structure that can legally protect their political careers. PF, locked in court battles, factional warfare, and parallel leadership claims, currently cannot offer that certainty.

The Tonse Alliance complicates matters further. It is not a registered political party. It cannot issue parliamentary adoptions. It cannot protect incumbents at nomination time. MPs see the gap between political theatre and legal reality. They are acting accordingly.

UPND’s advantage is not perfection. It is coherence. One centre of authority. One chain of command. One adoption process. In contrast, PF is fighting yesterday’s battles while the calendar moves forward.

Calling defectors traitors avoids the harder truth. Parties that cannot organise themselves cannot expect loyalty. Political loyalty follows structure, not sentiment.

If PF does not urgently resolve its leadership question, clarify who holds legal authority, and present a single, credible pathway to 2026, the exits will accelerate. Not because MPs are immoral, but because politics rewards clarity and punishes indecision.

This lesson is not new. PF once benefited from it. Today, it is being undone by it.

© The People’s Brief