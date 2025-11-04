PF Blasts UPND, Accuses Hichilema of Failing to Bury Lungu



The Patriotic Front (PF) has come out guns blazing against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing them of failing to facilitate the burial of late former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu five months after his death.





PF Acting Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda expressed deep frustration, saying it was shameful and undignified that the former Head of State, who once led the nation, has not yet been laid to rest.





“It’s everyone’s wish to see our father laid to rest,” Nyirenda said. “We can’t allow his legacy to go down like this. He died fighting for this party and for this country he deserves a dignified burial.”





In a passionate statement, Nyirenda accused government of using bureaucracy and internal excuses as a “political escape route,” insisting that the responsibility to bury a former president lies squarely with the sitting government.





“Why are you doing this? Your leader is in charge. Go to the family, meet them, and choose leaders to stand in for you if there are issues,” she charged. “President Hichilema should show humility and maturity. There’s nothing wrong with kneeling down to apologize if something went wrong.”





Nyirenda suggested that the failure to engage the Lungu family reflected poor leadership and a lack of empathy from those in power.





“How would you feel if your father was denied medical support and then still denied a dignified burial?” she asked. “There is pain in that family—pain that needs leadership to heal, not politics.”





She further urged UPND to engage PF leaders, including Acting President Given Lubinda, to help resolve the standoff surrounding Lungu’s burial.





“We are ready to stand in the gap and ensure our father is buried in peace,” Nyirenda added. “If it takes an election for that to happen, so be it but our wish is to bury him as soon as yesterday.”





The PF maintains that it is not the opposition’s duty to organize the burial of a former Republican President, saying that responsibility lies with the sitting administration.





As tensions between PF and UPND continue to simmer, the delayed burial of the late Edgar Lungu has now become a fresh political flashpoint one laced with emotion, accusation, and calls for reconciliation.



©️ KUMWESU | November 3, 2025