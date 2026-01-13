PF CADRE AMA AMERICANS BOSS NOW UPND MEMBER ACCUSES PF OF THEFT



By Mercy Mulenga

Innocent Kalimanshi, popularly known as the Ama Americans commander and once notorious for commanding an army of cadres during the PF government, has branded his former party colleagues as thieves while portraying himself as blameless after obtaining a UPND membership card.





The move has shocked many, especially given Kalimanshi’s long trail of cases, some of which previously landed him in jail.





Barely days after defecting from PF to UPND, Kalimanshi is once again facing criticism after being seen driving a brand-new, expensive Ford pickup truck, while many UPND long-serving foot soldiers are reportedly left struggling and disillusioned.





INNOCENT Kalimanshi is seen receiving a slap as a drum comes flying in his direction at the PF secretariat during a heightened confusion between his boys and another group.