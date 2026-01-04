PF Cadre Chanda Chimba quits PF

Chanda Chimba quits PF



STAUNCH Patriotic Front (PF) member Chanda Chimba has opted to jump out of the sank political party boat after 12 years of loyalty.









Chimba announced his resignation stating that the party was now a shadow of what it used to be.



In a resignation letter addressed to the acting president of the PF, announced his decision to step aside as a member, citing internal wrangles and the capture of the party by a small clique he described as self-appointed “true greens.”





He lamented that the PF of today no longer resembled the party that many members sacrificed for, arguing that endless infighting and lack of visionary leadership had fractured the party into multiple factions.



Chimba, who joined the PF after personally choosing to support late Edgar Lungu, said the party had been driven by selfish interests.





He accused a section of the leadership of enforcing exclusionary politics, insisting that only they or their preferred candidates were fit to lead, a move he said had pushed away many loyal members.





According to Chimba, assurances made after the 2021 general elections that the PF would undergo a genuine rebranding exercise turned out to be misleading, as greed took centre stage.



Despite his resignation, Chimba made it clear that he was not defecting to any political party and would remain independent.





“As I take this step, I wish to respectfully pay tribute to the late former President. Under his leadership, I learned many lessons in politics, leadership, and public service,” Chimba wrote in the resignation letter.https://kalemba.news/politics/chanda-chimba-quits-pf/



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 4, 2026