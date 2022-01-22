By Mwaka Ndawa

PF cadre Maxwell Chongu this morning showed up at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court over alleged criminal charges but his case did not take off as the case record is not ready.

This is in a matter where he is facing two counts of unlawful wounding.

It is alleged that Chongu on March 4, 2017 wounded Richard Sinonge on his left ankle and Innocent Nyambe on his stomach using a machete.

The incident occurred during a clash between PF and UPND cadres in Lusaka’s Northmead area.

Chongu was spotted at the court premises on Monday January 17, but was sent away by state prosecutor Stuyvesant Malambo who directed him to avail himself before court today.

When he showed up at Court today in the company of his lawyer Jonas Zimba to answer to his criminal charges, Chongu was informed that the docket was not set for prosecution by the National Prosecutions Authority (NPA).

Malambo extended Chongu’s police bond to February 11.

Meanwhile, High Court judge Mirriam Bah-Matandala has urged law enforcement officers to refrain from punishing, humiliating and degrading suspects during the course of executing their mandate.

According to a ruling dated January 18, 2022 in relation to Chongu’s bail application pending trial, judge Bah-Matandala said over-detention constitutes extra-judicial punishment and must not be allowed as a way to respect the rule of law, constitution and human rights.

“In the result, I should have granted this application for bail pending but for the reason that the accused was finally admitted to bond,” she said.

Judge Matandala ruled that the offence Chongu is charged with was bondable and his detention beyond the prescribed period was unjustified and a violation of his right to liberty and to secure protection of the laws as stipulated in Articles 13 and 18 of the constitution.