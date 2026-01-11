PF CHARGES MUNDUBILE FOR CREATING PARALLEL STRUCTURES



PF faction Acting Deputy Secretary General for Administration Celestine Mukandila has directed PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile to submit an exculpatory letter to the disciplinary committee within seven days, explaining his gross indiscipline.





Mukandila has also charged PF Member of the Central Committee Japhen Mwakalombe with gross indiscipline, further directing him to exculpate himself before the disciplinary committee within seven days.



In a letter dated January 10, 2026, and addressed to Mundubile, Mukandila said Mundubile was establishing parallel structures.



“Dear Honourable Mundubile, RE: Exculpatory Letter, Gross Indiscipline, Yourself. Refer to the above caption. This letter formally charges you, as a Patriotic Front Central Committee Member (MCC/Member of Parliament), with violating the 2007 constitution. As an MCC/MP, you owe the highest fiduciary duty to the party, yet your actions constitute a gross breach of constitutional authority and trust. You are hereby charged with serious breaches of the Patriotic Front (PF) constitution and regulations, as follows: 1. Unsubstantiated Accusations Against Party Leadership: You made false claims via a Facebook statement in that the party leadership is scheming to expel you and your campaign team to bar your intra-party election candidacy -claims with no factual basis. This violates Regulation 29(h) (spreading false information injuring the party’s or its officials’ reputation) and Article 15(g) (obligation to fight against conduct harming the party),” he stated.





“Establishing Parallel Structures: Under your watch, your campaign team is purposefully promoting division by creating parallel party structures contrary to party regulations, violating Article 20 (party structure based on democratic principles of unified, elective organs) and Regulation 43 (requirement for all party organs to be registered with the Secretary-General). 3. Breach of Public Event Protocols: Likewise, you deliberately violated established protocols by attending an illegal Tonse Alliance meeting without the authority of the party president and acting Deputy Secretary Generals, contravening Regulation 29(d) (disobeying party organ directives)”.





Mukandila further said Mundubile recognised individuals who had been dismissed from party positions by the party president.



“Unauthorised Recognition of Dismissed Members: You have continued to recognise individuals dismissed from party positions by the president, violating Article 13 (prohibiting leaders from acting contrary to party authority) and Article 58(c) (Central Committee’s mandate to enforce discipline and regulate party organ activities). These actions undermine party unity, disregard hierarchical authority, harm the PF’s integrity, and disrupt organisational order. You are required to submit a written exculpatory statement within seven days to the Disciplinary Committee, per Regulation 100(1). Failure to respond constitutes acceptance. Post-response, a decision will be rendered promptly, with appeal rights to the Central Committee, National Council, or General Conference (Regulation 99). As an MCC, you are entrusted to uphold the constitution. This charge enforces accountability to protect the party’s unity and mission,” he said.





Meanwhile, Mukandila also directed Mwakalombe to present an exculpatory letter to the disciplinary committee, explaining his gross misconduct.



“Dear Honourable Mwakalombe, RE: exculpatory letter – gross indiscipline – YOURSELF. Refer to the above caption. I wish to inform you that your actions and activities between the 6th to 8th January, 2026 are inimical to the interests of the Party, its unity and the organisational order. Particulars of the alleged offence are that, you have violated the party constitution by holding or being part of divisive parallel meetings and unauthorised press conferences without any authority and mandate from the Central Committee, the Secretariat and the party president by purposefully promoting division and creating parallel party structures contrary to party regulations. (Article 20: party structure based on democratic principles of unified, elective organs) and Regulation 43 (requirement for all party organs to be registered with the Secretary-General),” stated Mukandila.





“As a member of the Central Committee, you owe the highest obligation and duty to the party, yet your actions constitute a gross breach of constitutional authority and trust. Specifically, your actions are in violation of: Article 58: Purporting to exercise Central Committee-exclusive powers (e.g. policy-making, official appointments) outside the statutory membership. Article 15(a)/(g) and Regulation 29(): Betraying membership obligations to uphold party leadership and unity, fostering factionalism. In view of the above, you have been given seven days in which to exculpate yourself in writing to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you”.





On Tuesday, Mundubile officially launched his Copperbelt and Central Province campaign team ahead of the PF presidential race. The team is headed by Mkushi South PF MP Davison Chisopa as Campaign Manager. The launch was attended by prominent PF members such as Davies Mwila, Mufulira PF MP Golden Mwila, among others.



Efforts to get a comment from the duo proved futile by press time.



