PF clings on to sinking Titanic



THE Edgar Lungu-led brand of the PF is clinging on to the ‘sinking’ and fast-disintegrating United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) as it considers other options.



Group Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda said his PF have several options including joining Tonse Alliance, another opposition political grouping but will stick around for now.



In the past few days, UKA, a congregation of Anti-President Hakainde Hichilema politicians to which former Head of State, Edgar Lungu belongs has fallen apart right before the eyes of a shocked citizenry.



On Tuesday, the alliance expelled three members, days after several other small PF-aligned parties jumped off claiming their boss was being disrespected by Saboi Imboela and members of the Citizens First.



However, according to a statement issued by Nakacinda, the PF will not leave the alliance for now regardless of the controversies that have engulfed it.



“Last week during the press briefing, l said that the PF was in UKA and will remain in UKA. That position has never changed because PF cherishes our association with other political parties in UKA,” he said.



“In like manner, l also said that PF had appointed a task force to review terms and references of various opposition alliances namely the People’s Pact and Tonse Alliance as both movements had formally extended invitations for our party to consider joining them.”



Nakacinda hinted that the report submitted by the task force upon reviewing the terms of the Tonse Alliance, recommended for the crossing of PF to the Tonse Alliance and other pacts.



“The report recommends that our next Central Committee meeting should prioritize joining Tonse Alliance as well as other alliances,” he said.



“I want to stress that the Patriotic Front remains committed to working with all opposition political parties in finding solutions to the numerous challenges that have faced our nation since the UPND party came into office.”



He said there is need to find solutions to the alleged difficulties that the country faces, in one accord.



“We recognise that these challenges require a unified approach, and we firmly believe that through cooperation and dialogue, we can forge viable solutions that benefit all citizens by working with like minded partners and stakeholders,” Nkacinda stated.



“These discussions are very important, and I look forward to having your input and views on the subject. Let me, therefore, call upon all members of the party and the nation at large to not shy away from sharing there views and opinions through party offices and my office, as your contributions and opinions will go a long way in shaping the future of the Patriotic Front and our combined efforts toward serving our nation.”



He called for clam among PF members as his camp resolves its differences with other members of UKA.



By Mwaka Ndawa



Kalemba September 18, 2024.