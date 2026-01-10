PF condemns Hichilema for posting tribute to fallen Zambian soldier



ONE of the Patriotic Front (PF) factions is not impressed with the commander in chief of Zambia’s armed forces, President Hakainde Hichilema, over his tribute to a Zambian peacekeeper who recently died.





Yesterday, President Hichilema joined the nation in mourning the death of one of his troops, staff sergeant Alick Banda of the Zambia Army, who died from illness while serving under the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic.





In a message posted on his official Facebook page, President Hichilema wrote that the late soldier had made the “ultimate sacrifice” and carried Zambia’s name with honour, adding that the country would remember him.





However, PF faction deputy secretary general in charge of administration Celestine Mukandila later took a screenshot of the presidential post and shared it on his own Facebook page, where he launched a scathing attack on the Head of State.





“Whoever is managing this page Hakainde Hichilema is very insensitive and very disrespectful. I hope you understand what you are doing?” Mukandila wrote.





But instead of rallying support, Mukandila’s post triggered a backlash from his own followers, many of whom questioned his criticism and defended the President’s message.





One follower challenged him to explain his position, saying:“Sir kindly point out where the issue is so we can understand you.”



Another said they had spent hours trying to see what was wrong with the message that was posted in the President’s page.





“I have spent the whole night trying to force my eyes see what you saw wrong. I only saw where he wrote, ‘Zambia will remember’. I think the president has just forgotten to put the word ‘you’. So it was supposed to be ‘Zambia will remember you’. That’s the only mistake I have spotted in the whole write up. I don’t know how disrespectful this phrase is,” a user commented.





Yet another user openly questioned Mukandila’s stance, asking “I don’t get the insensitive part counsel, the page should not have posted about the fallen soldier or how?”





Mukandila did not clarify what exactly he found insensitive in the President’s message, while the comment section remained flooded with users accusing the PF official of politicising the death of a soldier who died in the line of duty while serving the nation.





Staff sergeant Banda died on December 29 and his body was recently repatriated to this country, ahead of burial.



By George Musonda



Kalemba January 10, 2026