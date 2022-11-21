PF Constitution In It’s Current Form Disqualifies Three Presidential Candidates- Chilufya Tayali

PF CONSTITUTION IN IT’S CURRENT FORM DISQUALIFIES THREE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, BUT THIS WILL BRING DIVISION, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT AT 20:00HRS
Things are not going right in the Country and we need to change Govt. President Hichilema and the UPND have to go through an early election. Therefore we need to prepare a new Govt to takeover from UPND.
While PF was just removed recently, we can’t run away from the fact that, the former ruling party has a big role to remove UPND and replace it with a Govt of National Unity.
However, PF can’t be of help if it is divided, therefore, everything must be done to preserve Unity in PF and this is what I will be discussing tonight at 20:00hrs.
I picked up this article which you should read for to understand my discourse tonight @20:00hrs.
“There is a “big elephant in the room” as far as our candidates for PF President are concerned. The earlier it is addressed, the better for PF and its unity. Those of us that were privileged to be part of the very original members of the team that formed the party with MCS (MHSRIEP), contributed to the creation of critical documentation that constituted the PF, especially the PARTY CONSTITUTION.
It is a requirement that any one wanting to contest to become Party President, among other things:-
(1) must have been a member of the PF continuously, for atleast the past 5years.
(2) must have been in good standing with the party for atleast the last 3 years.
There lies the problem. Strictly speaking, there are at least three of the gentlemen who have expressed interest to stand for President of PF at the forthcoming General Conference, that may well not meet these two conditions.
This issue needs to be addressed NOW and not at the General conference. If there is going to be fall outs, let those happen now and not later.”
From the article above it is clear that Dr. Kambwili, GBM and Miles, are technically out, they are disqualified, but that wouldn’t be good, even though I am supporting Brian Mundubile .
Nothing new , some of us knew this was coming. Its called Cannibalism and in a team it usually precedes a great fall out. Lets see how PF will catefully navigate this.
We know your plans and who you’re speaking for. There will be catastrophe at the end. Please don’t talk about GNU when you don’t have any followers.
Slowly we are beginning to see who is funding Trolop TAYALI form his obersavation
You mean things are not going well in your stomach but u say you have your own party!!lol
Mr Tiyali….as a patriot I have followed tour many submissions for a long long time….followed your political aspirations and your relelentless efforts to seek public office…you have aspired to be president and mayor…the results are there for all to see. You run a political party and fielded candidates…numbers don’t lie…you have no elected officials under your umbrella….you have hit the nail in your interpretation of the PF constitution that surely disqualifies some aspirants to lead PF but one omission and a grave one is your ignoring the constitution of zambia that gives a duly elected government mandate of 5 years. That said your talk of removing a duly elected govt is not logical…they have 5 years after which zambians will vote ro either retain them or replace them out. You have been locked up and facing many or few charges still before courts…you are a family man sir that depends on you….why are you putting your wife a d children through this Mr Tiyali? It’s okay to fight for the country but please audit your goals a d those of your party….how many members do you have that have made any impact? Numbers don’t lie…you gave ZERO…Accept this reality and focus on things that really matter…your family needs you more than anything else….you are a smart young man sir….I urge you to take of your values…is your political journey really worth it? Just thought I share my thoughts because many have insulted you but I pray for you to reflect n do that deligently…I love you my brother
HH is doing just fine so far and is on course to positively transform our nation. He is a man of integrity both in his private and public life.
We do not need a government of national unity. There is no crisis unless Tayali and his cohorts are thinking of creating one to justify his call for a government of national unity.
What we need to do is to bring to book all those who plundered the national treasury and send a clear message that if you mess with our treasury we will not leave you in peace to enjoy your ill gotten wealth, regardless of your standing in society.
PF is dying a slow and painful death. It is just a matter of time.
The epitome of, ‘when you pay it will show!’ Not even a persistent mosquitoe can reach this level of irritation. Excuse me while I experience an opoplectic seizure!