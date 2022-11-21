PF Constitution In It’s Current Form Disqualifies Three Presidential Candidates- Chilufya Tayali

PF CONSTITUTION IN IT’S CURRENT FORM DISQUALIFIES THREE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, BUT THIS WILL BRING DIVISION, LET’S TALK ABOUT IT AT 20:00HRS

Things are not going right in the Country and we need to change Govt. President Hichilema and the UPND have to go through an early election. Therefore we need to prepare a new Govt to takeover from UPND.

While PF was just removed recently, we can’t run away from the fact that, the former ruling party has a big role to remove UPND and replace it with a Govt of National Unity.

However, PF can’t be of help if it is divided, therefore, everything must be done to preserve Unity in PF and this is what I will be discussing tonight at 20:00hrs.

I picked up this article which you should read for to understand my discourse tonight @20:00hrs.

“There is a “big elephant in the room” as far as our candidates for PF President are concerned. The earlier it is addressed, the better for PF and its unity. Those of us that were privileged to be part of the very original members of the team that formed the party with MCS (MHSRIEP), contributed to the creation of critical documentation that constituted the PF, especially the PARTY CONSTITUTION.

It is a requirement that any one wanting to contest to become Party President, among other things:-

(1) must have been a member of the PF continuously, for atleast the past 5years.

(2) must have been in good standing with the party for atleast the last 3 years.

There lies the problem. Strictly speaking, there are at least three of the gentlemen who have expressed interest to stand for President of PF at the forthcoming General Conference, that may well not meet these two conditions.

This issue needs to be addressed NOW and not at the General conference. If there is going to be fall outs, let those happen now and not later.”

From the article above it is clear that Dr. Kambwili, GBM and Miles, are technically out, they are disqualified, but that wouldn’t be good, even though I am supporting Brian Mundubile .

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!