PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS*



_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_



The PF Constitution leaves no room for debate.



Under Articles *53, 54,* and *61,* an Acting President inherits full *presidential powers the same powers held by the late President.*





That includes the power to:



✔️ appoint MCC members



✔️ remove MCC members



✔️ reorganize the Central

Committee





There is *NO* clause that protects appointees of a late President or restricts the Acting President from reshuffling.





So legally?



 The move is valid.

Politically?



 It’s a bombshell that reveals deeper power struggles inside PF.





Whether this strengthens the party or widens its divisions is a story still unfolding.