PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS*
_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_
The PF Constitution leaves no room for debate.
Under Articles *53, 54,* and *61,* an Acting President inherits full *presidential powers the same powers held by the late President.*
That includes the power to:
✔️ appoint MCC members
✔️ remove MCC members
✔️ reorganize the Central
Committee
There is *NO* clause that protects appointees of a late President or restricts the Acting President from reshuffling.
So legally?
The move is valid.
Politically?
It’s a bombshell that reveals deeper power struggles inside PF.
Whether this strengthens the party or widens its divisions is a story still unfolding.