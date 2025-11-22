PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

PF CONSTITUTION IS CLEAR: ACTING PRESIDENT CAN DROP MCC MEMBERS*

_By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist_

The PF Constitution leaves no room for debate.


Under Articles *53, 54,*  and *61,* an Acting President inherits full *presidential powers the same powers held by the late President.* 


That includes the power to:

✔️ appoint MCC members

✔️ remove MCC members

✔️ reorganize the Central
Committee



There is *NO*  clause that protects appointees of a late President or restricts the Acting President from reshuffling.



So legally?

 The move is valid.
Politically?

 It’s a bombshell that reveals deeper power struggles inside PF.



Whether this strengthens the party or widens its divisions is a story still unfolding.

