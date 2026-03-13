PF COUNCILLORS DEFECT TO UPND, PRAISE HH’S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA



Two councillors from Bwana Mukubwa Constituency on the Copperbelt have explained the reasons behind their decision to defect from the Patriotic Front (PF) to the United Party for National Development (UPND), citing development policies and a shift towards peaceful politics in the country.





Speaking on The Friday Podium programme on City TV Zambia, Councillor Lombe Kaweme of Mukulungwe Ward and Mathews Musonda of Kwashukwa Ward said their move was voluntary and not motivated by ambitions to be adopted as candidates in future elections.





The two leaders said they were inspired by the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema and the policies his administration has implemented since taking office.





Among the key programmes they highlighted were the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the free education policy, which they say have brought tangible benefits to ordinary Zambians.





According to the councillors, the expansion of CDF has enabled communities across constituencies, districts and provinces to see real development through new schools, clinics, bursaries and youth empowerment initiatives.





They added that the introduction of free education has also given many children, especially from vulnerable families, an opportunity to return to school.





Kaweme and Musonda said their decision was also influenced by what they described as continued internal wrangles and uncertainty within the PF, which they believe has weakened the party’s direction.





The councillors further praised President Hichilema for promoting peace and restoring order in the country’s political environment, noting that political violence and cadreism have significantly reduced.



They also clarified that their move to join the UPND is not aimed at displacing anyone within the party structure. (“We are not here to fight or take anyone’s position in the constituency under UPND.





We are here to work for the President and help people understand the good that his leadership is bringing. As leaders at grassroots level, we interact with the people daily and understand exactly what the people of Zambia want and need.”)





The two councillors further revealed that their aim is to mobilise support for President Hichilema, particularly in remote areas and on the Copperbelt where, according to them, some communities have limited information about the programmes and achievements of the UPND government.





They emphasized that their decision to defect was not rushed or externally influenced, but one they carefully reflected on, especially around the time President Hichilema held a meeting with councillors from across the country.





Kaweme and Musonda said they are now committed to rallying behind President Hichilema and supporting the government’s agenda of improving the lives of Zambians through continued development and people-centred policies.