PF created a safe environment for all, there were no abductions – Kampyongo
FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Patriotic Front (PF) had created a safe environment for all citizens as there were no abductions during its time.
Speaking at a media briefing on Friday in Lusaka, Kampyongo stated that the previous regime invested in surveillance equipment to track criminals across the country.
He wondered why the recent occurrences such as the alleged abduction of Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda have not been concluded when the country is privileged to have surveillance equipment.
“The recent occurrences such as the abduction of a Member of Parliament whose matter hasn’t been concluded is shocking and the people of Zambia are still waiting to understand the circumstances surrounding that aspect of abduction,” he said.
“We as PF Government did what we could in terms of trying to get a secured environment for our citizens especially in the cities such as Lusaka and some cities on the Copperbelt. Our colleague, our minister launched a project called Safe City. We invested in Safe City as the name suggests to ensure that our citizens are safe throughout the day and night. It is meant to suggest that our communities are safe day and night. We invested in some surveillance equipment to monitor the movement of vehicles.”
He said what was remaining to these equipment was a legal framework to make it more viable in order to ensure that all public places are equally monitored.
Kampyongo further condemned the murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General Guntila Muleya stating that there is need for immediate action to address the abduction cases in the country.
He added that the police should form a squad to specifically deal with abductors across the country.
“We need to see action. The police should do their job equally. To see the cases of abduction not being resolved when we have what we have some of these facilities is shocking to my mind.”
“How can the case of a Member of Parliament not be concluded? It simply shows that no one cares,” Kampyongo stated.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, July 29, 2024
PF created a safe environment for all, there were no abductions – Kampyongo
PF created a safe environment for all, there were no abductions – Kampyongo
Oh,Gassing was a safe environment. Police killing citizens was a safe environment. Commandos undressing women in public was a safe environment,carders harassing the citizens everywhere was a safe environment. You should ashamed of your to utter such rubbish.
People should have shame. There was PF engineered nationwide gassing, galloping cadreism, abduction of people refusing to be instruments of PF oppression and murder of citizens without murderers going to jail. ECL even haboured and protected a murderer. It took a change of government to get the case to court.
Are you not supposed to be the last person to comment or blame your friends Sir? For some of us who were living in Zambia, we felt more insecure during your time than now. You can’t claim that we were safe when we were being gassed, our markets were being burnt, unless you have forgotten, people were being abducted and Sr Chief Mukuni’s wife was one of them, the Hatembos, people were being killed in cold blood, you never even apologized to the nation. You are talking of JJ Banda who was abducted recently and yet you failed to tell us who the gassers were. So what are you talking about now? You are better off to remain quiet than talking, we saw worse things during your time than what we are seeing now. We know the motive for those doing these things but they will fail.