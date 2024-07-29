PF created a safe environment for all, there were no abductions – Kampyongo



FORMER Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo says the Patriotic Front (PF) had created a safe environment for all citizens as there were no abductions during its time.



Speaking at a media briefing on Friday in Lusaka, Kampyongo stated that the previous regime invested in surveillance equipment to track criminals across the country.



He wondered why the recent occurrences such as the alleged abduction of Petauke Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda have not been concluded when the country is privileged to have surveillance equipment.



“The recent occurrences such as the abduction of a Member of Parliament whose matter hasn’t been concluded is shocking and the people of Zambia are still waiting to understand the circumstances surrounding that aspect of abduction,” he said.



“We as PF Government did what we could in terms of trying to get a secured environment for our citizens especially in the cities such as Lusaka and some cities on the Copperbelt. Our colleague, our minister launched a project called Safe City. We invested in Safe City as the name suggests to ensure that our citizens are safe throughout the day and night. It is meant to suggest that our communities are safe day and night. We invested in some surveillance equipment to monitor the movement of vehicles.”



He said what was remaining to these equipment was a legal framework to make it more viable in order to ensure that all public places are equally monitored.



Kampyongo further condemned the murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority Director General Guntila Muleya stating that there is need for immediate action to address the abduction cases in the country.



He added that the police should form a squad to specifically deal with abductors across the country.



“We need to see action. The police should do their job equally. To see the cases of abduction not being resolved when we have what we have some of these facilities is shocking to my mind.”



“How can the case of a Member of Parliament not be concluded? It simply shows that no one cares,” Kampyongo stated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, July 29, 2024