PF despite handing over a collapsed economy want to be the loudest, ‘ayikona mani’- Ruth Dante

Ruth Dante writes….

PF despite handing over a collapsed economy want to be the loudest, ‘ayikona mani’

Former President in the video said PF will leave government with no money which they did and today they are the loudest saying there is no money in circulation.

We are grateful to God for revealing trunks of foreign currency and kwacha kept by individuals even their friends and relatives. Their cadres built mansions which they are today failing to explain the source of their income. While one of the officials openly said that his wife’s perfume costed more than rentals.

The former President was right that they were going to leave government without money because they even defaulted and failed to pay the huge debt. They inherited a good economy but handed over a collapsed one.

So where did they think the next government was going to start from, luckily we have a President with a vision who together with his team prioritized the economy so that it recovers for his government to have were to start from.

Within two years the economy is recovering and measures to mitigate the effect of the economy are put in place. Free education policy, created employment and this is ongoing while communities continue receiving increased CDF to resolve issues affecting their lives and the environment and also to invest in their constituencies.

While PF’s tag was ‘ ubomba mwibala alya mwibala ‘President Hakainde Hichilema has directed all resources to communities as owners.

Today after seing the economy improving investors coming back to invest ati ‘ Alebwelelapo ‘to come and eat mwibala again.

“Leave UPND to govern , you had your time and you became masters while citizens became servants. “

They shouted Boma ni Boma.Cadres had all the freedom to collect market levies, beat opposition members found wearing regalia, closed media houses, urinated in a mouth of a journalist, opened a torture chamber known as Kamugodi in Kanyama, Innocent Zambians died during gassing, dead bodies of men were found with private parts missing. Markets burnt todate others have not recovered, fired civil servants in national interest some are dead. No report.

We thank God that we have a President that cannot be shaken and remains focused despite the hate and accusations.

We appreciate checks and balance from the opposition because that helps in National building but not the hate exhibited and the ongoing drama trying to provoke government so that next when they take action they say there is no democracy.

God we thank you for strengthening our President and guiding him to remain focused and deal with issues of cost of living.

As UPND we are proud of our President, Hakainde Hichilema, He has performed well and put Zambia back on the Map.

He has excellently represented mother Zambia on international forums and many are satisfied that Zambia is a country to invest and today the country is back in the Champion league.

Come 2024 trickle down effects of unlocking the economy will reach the citizens to whom we say thank you for your patience and love.

Our President is facing the cost of living ‘head on ‘and soon the benefits of the interventions as revealed in the budget will be felt.