PF DISMISSES TONSE ALLIANCE AS BREAKAWAY, SAYS MUNDUBILE EXPELLED HIMSELF

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

The Patriotic Front (PF) has described the Tonse Alliance that ushered in the Mporokoso Member of Parliament as its Alliance President as a breakaway grouping masquerading as the former ruling party, insisting it does not represent legitimate PF structures or decisions.



PF National Chairperson Jean Kapata says they have taken note of the Tonse Alliance general conference held on Wednesday and led by Danny Pule, where Brian Mundubile was voted in as Alliance President, but emphasized that the process has no bearing on the Patriotic Front.



She stressed that as far as the PF is concerned, Mr Mundubile, by participating in what the party views as a breakaway and parallel structure, has effectively expelled himself from the party.



She has urged PF members and structures to remain calm and united, warning against being misled into abandoning the party for what she termed individual ambitions, and reaffirmed that no single person is bigger than the Patriotic Front as preparations continue towards a duly sanctioned General Conference.