PF DISOWNS CADRES WHO STOLE LUNGU’S TVS

By Scoop Reporter

IN a dramatic turn of events, the Patriotic Front (PF) has played Pontius Pilate over the cadres that stole former president Edgar Lungu’s television sets saying the said thieves are not their member.

Yesterday, Inspector General of police Lemmy Kajoba disclosed that it was Lungu’s cadres who stole his two television sets a fortnight ago.

Mr. Kajoba disclosed that one TV was retrieved from a well-known PF cadre Angel Chipasha and that Chipasha told the police that the other TV is with another notorious PF cadre, Emmanuel Bwalya who is suspected to be on the Copperbelt where he is suspected to have sold it already.

But Lusaka Province PF youth chairman Christopher Shakafuswa says the purported suspects that the police claim to have arrested are not members of the PF adding that the party has checked and verified its registers and that there are no such names in its records.

Mr. Shakafuswa branded the statement from the police careless, unsatisfactory, and unprofessional.

“It is shocking that the police could be dragging the name of our party in the mud when they could have simply reached out to our party secretariat to verify whether or not the said suspects are indeed members of the Patriotic Front,” Mr. Shakafuswa said.

But Chipasha’s pictures in full PF regalia have filtered through social media where he was captured at different party functions.

The PF membership is not by card by by mere registration.