PF DISTANCES ITSELF FROM MILES SAMPA… ‘PF recognises one china policy’

PF RECOGNISES ONE CHINA POLICY

PF DISTANCES ITSELF FROM MILES SAMPA

Tuesday 23 May 2023

We wish to categorically distance the Patriotic Front from a statement attributed to Hon Miles Sampa that he published today on his Facebook page stating that Zambia may need Taiwan and not China. Mr Sampa has accused The People’s Republic of China of “holding Zambia hostage.”

We wish to put it on record that the Patriotic Front, both as a Party and Government, then, has enjoyed and continue to enjoy very warm and cordial relationships with The People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party and looks forward to further deepening our relationship.

Zambia has been one of China’s oldest diplomatic partners and Chinese investment in Zambia remains the largest foreign direct investment portfolio.

China’s Belt and Road initiative has financed several major infrastructure developments in Zambia in various sectors including health, education, transport, mining as well as energy, amongst many others.

China’s relationship with Zambia stretches way back as far as the era of Zambia’s liberation struggle were China supported Zambia, then Northern Rhodesia, through financial and material support.

During our tenure in office, the Patriotic Front forged closer ties with China that were aimed at facilitating and promoting cultural exchanges, economic cooperation, joint trust, and political equivalence to drive the Zambia-China relationship forward.

Article 61 of the Constitution of the Patriotic Front designates the Party President as the principal spokesperson of the Party on all national and international affairs. In the absence of the Party President, named constitutional office bearers of the Party are mandated to speak on behalf of the Party and Mr Miles Sampa does not fall in any of the said categories.

I further with to state that the Patriotic Front is a firm believer in the One China Policy and it is for this reason that we unequivocally condemned the reckless and provocative behaviour of Nancy Pelosi last year when she visited Taiwan.

Anyone who goes against the One China policy is not only against the People’s Republic of China but all well meaning citizens of the global community. Our position as Patriotic Front and that of its members will remain as such.

In view of the above, I wish to guide and caution our colleagues, especially our friends from the media to ignore with contempt, the statement from Hon Miles Sampa or indeed, anyone who is not authorised by our Constitution or the Party leadership to speak on behalf of the Party.

I thank you.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Vice President

Patriotic Front