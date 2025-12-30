PF Eastern Province Rallies Behind Willah Mudolo, Hails Him as the Party’s “Best Hope” for 2026





The Patriotic Front (PF) in Eastern Province has firmly thrown its weight behind South African-based Zambian business magnate Willah Joseph Mudolo, declaring him the most promising candidate to lead the former ruling party into the 2026 General Elections.





PF Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary William Phiri announced the endorsement, describing Mr. Mudolo as a unifier, visionary, and man of the people capable of restoring the party’s strength and national appeal.





Appearing on the People’s Debate Programme, Phiri said PF’s true rebranding lies in embracing new leadership with fresh energy, insisting that the party cannot move forward by “fronting individuals who contributed to its 2021 electoral defeat.”





“Mr. Mudolo has been a silent force in the PF since its inception. He has supported the party in countless ways we cannot even begin to outline on air,” Phiri said. “He has the heart for the people, the courage, the vision and for those of us who have interacted with him closely, we know he is the right person to champion our comeback ahead of August 13, 2026.”





Phiri dismissed assertions from some sections of the public that the Patriotic Front is a “dead party,” stating that PF remains deeply rooted and far bigger than any individual leader.





He argued that Zambia’s opposition spirit currently lies with citizens who are grappling with the high cost of living, predicting that public sentiment not political branding will shape the 2026 elections.





Drawing parallels with Zambia’s previous political transitions, Phiri said major political shifts have always been driven by the will of the people rather than the popularity of political parties themselves.





“In 1991, it wasn’t about MMD. In 2021, it wasn’t about UPND. It was about the Zambians who wanted change,” he said. “In 2026, it won’t just be PF versus UPND it will be about the people of Zambia. And when the people decide, no one can stop the wind of change.”





With growing internal calls for rejuvenation and unity, PF insiders believe Mudolo’s corporate background, calm demeanor, and behind-the-scenes influence could position him as a strategic figure to redefine the party’s image ahead of the next polls.





As the political landscape intensifies ahead of 2026, Mudolo’s endorsement from Eastern Province could mark a significant chapter in the PF’s quest for revival signaling a possible shift towards fresh leadership and renewed political momentum.



