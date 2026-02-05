PF ELECTORAL COMMISSION FOR GENERAL CONFERENCE APPOINTED

ELECTORAL COMMISSION FOR GENERAL CONFERENCE APPOINTED





4th February 2026



The Patriotic Front has appointed the Party Electoral Commission to prepare and host the General Conference due this month-end of February 2026.





Article 64 of the Patriotic Front Constitution provides that;



“For the purpose of Party elections, there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall be responsible for laying down the regulations, rules and procedures relating to Party elections and shall be responsible for orderly conduct and supervision of the Party elections.”





Article 65 further provides;



“No person shall be appointed as member to the Electoral Commission if he holds an office or intends to stand for election to an office in the Party”.





The Central Committee held a meeting on Saturday,31st January 2026 and committed to holding the Conference in February 2026.





The Party has also directed the former Acting Secretary General, Hon. Brenda Nyirenda MP to surrender the preparatory minutes, documents and funds related to the preparations of the Conference.





Details related to the conference will be communicated later.





Issued by;



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT