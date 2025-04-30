PF  ENDORSES UPND CANDIDATE FOR  LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS

CHABINGA ENDORSES UPND CANDIDATE FOR LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS



In a historic display of unity and commitment to development, the Patriotic Front (PF) led by Hon. Robert Chabinga has resolved to rally behind the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate in Lumezi Constituency.



This decision underscores our shared vision for the progress and prosperity of Lumezi and its people. We believe that by working together, we can achieve greater development and bring about positive change in our constituency.



The PF recognizes the importance of putting aside partisan differences and coming together for the greater good. We are confident that our collective support will contribute to the success of the UPND candidate and ultimately benefit the people of Lumezi.



We call upon all PF members, supporters, and well-wishers in Lumezi to join hands with us in this endeavor. Together, we can build a brighter future for our constituency.



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has

prescribed Thursday, 26h June, 2025 as the date on which to hold the National Assembly

by-election in Lumezi Constituency in Lumezi District of Eastern Province.



ECZ has further announced two ward by-

elections in Fibalala Ward in Milenge District of Luapula Province and Tuuwa Ward in

Sikongo District of Western Province.



Nominations for the said by-elections will be conducted on Tuesday, 27th May, 2025.



The by-election in Lumezi has arisen due to the conviction by the courts of law of the

incumbent Independent Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency Munir Zulu.



The vacancies in the two wards are due toa resignation of Councillor Likezo Kaunga of

Tuuwa Ward and death of Councillor Misheck Chisala of Fibalala Ward.



ROBERT M CHABINGA

LEADER OF OPPOSITION

ACTING PF PRESIDENT

MAFINGA MP