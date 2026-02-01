PF EXPELLS BRIAN MUNDUBILE & CREW THAT STAGED ILLEGAL TONSE ALLIANCE CONFERENCE





CENTRAL COMMITTEE RESOLUTIONS FOLLOWING A MEETING HELD ON 31st JANUARY 2026





“In this regard, the Central Committee resolved that the following individuals, among others who attended the purported illegal Tonse Alliance elections, have relinquished their membership of the Party by their actions and conduct:”





STATEMENT OF RESOLUTIONS OF THE PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE



31 January 2026



THE President’s Opening Remarks



Opening the meeting, the President Given Lubinda welcomed members of the Central Committee and thanked them for their continued dedication to the Party and to the people of Zambia.





He observed that January had been both demanding and defining-testing the Party’s unity, discipline, and clarity of leadership. He emphasised that the Party would respond to these challenges with compassion where required and firmness where necessary, guided by its Constitution, values, and legacy.



Following deliberations, the Central Committee resolved as follows:





1. Mourning and Solidarity



The Central Committee expressed its deepest condolences to His Royal Highness the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu (Mwine Lubemba) on the passing of Abasano ba Mfumu Bernadette Mwamba following a road traffic accident.





The Committee resolved that the President of the Party shall lead a delegation of Members of the Central Committee (MCCs) to Kasama to personally commiserate with His Royal Highness and the bereaved family.





The Committee further mourned the passing of His Worship Morgan Mwape Musoma, Mayor of Mpika, who passed away on 29th January 2026. It was resolved that the President shall also lead a delegation of MCCs to Mpika to attend the burial and convey the Party’s condolences to the family and the people of Mpika.





2. Safeguarding the Legacy of the Sixth Republican President



The Central Committee reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding and honouring the legacy of the Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, whose mortal remains are yet to be interred. The Committee resolved that the Party shall remain united and vigilant in protecting his political, constitutional, and national legacy.





3. Engagement with Traditional Leadership and National Events



The Central Committee approved the resumption of the Party participation in traditional ceremonies as part of grassroots mobilisation, national engagement, and respect for Zambia’s cultural heritage.





The Committee further resolved that the Party shall continue to participate in all relevant national events, including but not limited to Youth Day and Women’s Day commemorations, as part of its commitment to national unity, inclusivity, and civic responsibility.





4. General Conference Preparations



The Central Committee reaffirmed that preparations for the Party General Conference are underway.



The Committee noted that a 10-member Electoral Commission, duly constituted in line with the Party Constitution, will commence visits to Party structures on 1st February 2026 (tomorrow) for verification, engagement, and assessment purposes. The Electoral Commission shall thereafter report its findings and recommendations to the Members of the Central Committee (MCCs) for further guidance and action.





5. Tonse Alliance Matters



(a) Status, Leadership, and Membership of the Tonse Alliance

The Central Committee reaffirmed that the Party remains the anchor party of the Tonse Alliance, as expressly provided for in the Preamble to the Tonse Alliance Constitution, which states:





“RECOGNIZING that the parties in the Alliance acquiesce to the position that the PF shall play a leading role in ALL Alliance affairs within the context of structures, bodies or organs created by this Constitution.”





The Committee further resolved that the purported entity referred to as the “ECL-PF Movement” does not exist. Regulation 43 of the Party Constitution unequivocally requires that all Party organs be registered with the Office of the Secretary General (Secretariat). Any structure not duly registered is illegal, null and void, and shall be treated as such for all purposes.





The Central Committee formally accepted the departure of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP), Christian Democratic Party (CDP), and Umodzi Kumawa from the Tonse Alliance. However, consistent with the Party’s democratic ethos, the door remains open for these former Alliance members-like all other opposition parties-should they choose to submit themselves to the legitimate leadership and structures of the Tonse Alliance.





The Committee resolved that the decision to sever ties with the aforementioned parties be formally communicated to the Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders for appropriate action.





The Central Committee further resolved to strengthen due diligence processes prior to the admission of any new Alliance partners in order to safeguard unity, legality, and organisational coherence.



(b) Party Discipline and Organisational Integrity

The Central Committee reaffirmed and adopted Resolutions 1.2 and 1.3 of the MCC meeting held on 27th January 2026, as follows:





1.2 The Central Committee reiterates that any association with the purported extension of the Party, or with any entities operating outside the legitimate Tonse Alliance-in which the Party is the anchor party under the chairmanship of Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda, as appointed by the late H.E. Edgar Chagwa Lungu (MHSRIP)—remains illegal. Any member of the Party who associates with the breakaway Tonse shall attract severe disciplinary action as provided for in the Party Constitution.





1.3 For the avoidance of doubt, any member of the Party who associates with the breakaway illegal Tonse shall be deemed to have exited their membership of the Party.



In this regard, the Central Committee resolved that the following individuals, among others who attended the purported illegal Tonse Alliance elections, have relinquished their membership of the Party by their actions and conduct:

• Hon. Brian Mundubile

• Hon. Stephen Kampyongo

• Hon. Lukas Simumba

• Hon. Francis Kapyanga

• Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe

• Hon. Davis Chisopa

• Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

• Hon. Melisiana Chibwe

• Hon. Emmanuel Tembo

• Hon. Lazarous Chungu

• Mr. Abuild Kawangu

• Mr. Mwila Yumba

• Mr. Daniel Mwango

• Mr. Luka Monta





6. Conclusion and Engagement with Local Government Leadership



In conclusion, the Members of the Central Committee noted with appreciation the presence of Lusaka-based Councillors, who attended the meeting following an invitation extended by the MCC.





The Councillors were led by Her Worship, the Mayor of Lusaka, Ms. Chilando Chitangala. The MCC reaffirmed the Party’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with local government leadership in advancing service delivery, democratic accountability, and people-centred development.





The meeting concluded with a Tonse Alliance membership signing ceremony for new members and the renewal of membership for returning partners. In total, nine (9) political parties and eleven (11) civil society organisations (CSOs) formally signed up to the Tonse Alliance.



Issued by:

The Party Secretariat

Lusaka