PF EXPELS IT’S MAFINGA MP, ROBERT CHABINGA.



The Patriotic Front PF has EXPELLED forthwith, its embattled Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency Robert Chabinga for growsly misconducting himself.



The PF in a letter dated 30th April 2025 issued to Chabinga through its party Secretary General Hon Raphael Nakacinda stated that the expelled MP misconducted himself in the manner he announced through his facebook page that the former ruling party had gone into an Alliance with the ruling UPND when in fact not.



In the letter, the PF Chief Executive Officer notifies Chabinga that: following his expulsion from the party for among other reasons edndorsing Mr Hakainde Hichilema of UPND for the 2026 election, the party had notified the speaker of National Assembly and the Electoral Commission of zambia of his expulsion from the PF, a party that sponsored him to parliament.