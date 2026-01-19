PF ‘EXPELS’ MCCs, TO ‘EXPEL’ REBEL BILL 7 MPs



The Patriotic Front (PF) on Saturday, 17th January 2026 held an Extraordinary Central Committee Meeting at which it ratified the expulsion of several members from its Central Committee.





The meeting chaired by its Acting Party President, Given Lubinda, resolved that Pursuant to Article 61(j) of the PF Constitution, the Central Committee had ratified the removal of fellow members of its Central Committee namely:

Musonda Mpankata, Brenda Nyirenda, Melisiana Phiri, Abuid Kawangu, Tombi Tombi, Christopher Shakafuswa and Chomba Chipili.





The meeting also resolved to expel Patriotic Front Members of Parliament who attended sittings of the National Assembly and voted in favour of Bill No. 7, contrary to a duly issued three-line whip invoked by the Party.





This is according to a statement of resolutions released this morning by the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka.





The meeting also in accordance with Article 58 of the PF Constitution reportedly ratified the following appointments:

• MCC Jean Kapata – Acting National Chairperson

• Hon. Miles Sampa – Acting Deputy Secretary General (Politics)



• MCC Celestine Mukandila – Acting Deputy Secretary General (Administration)

• MCC Frank N’gambi – Acting Chairperson, Elections

• Mr. Matafwali – Acting Youth Chairperson

• Mr. Matafwali – Acting Chairperson, Lusaka Province



• Mr. Vibetti Chanda – Chairperson, Northern Province

• Mr. Goodson Banda – Member of the Central Committee

• Mr. Brave Mwetwa – Member of the Central Committee

• Ms. Adora Alinadi – Member of the Central Committee



• Hon. Lawrence Sichalwe – Member of the Central Committee

• Mr. Warren Bwale – Member of the Central Committee

• Hon. Tasila Lungu Mwansa – Member of the Central Committee





Further, the meeting took note of exculpatory letters issued to Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Japhen Mwakalombe, Hon. Davis Chisopa, Mr. Kennedy Kamba and Kabwe Mayor Patrick Chishala for forming parallel party structures.





The Central Committee resolved that disciplinary action, where necessary, shall be considered after the Kasama Mayoral By-Election.