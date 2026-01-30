PF expels Mundubile



THE Given Lubinda-led Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for taking up a leadership role in the Tonse Alliance, which the party describes as a breakaway faction.





PF faction national chairperson Jean Kapata stated that Mundubile’s participation in the Tonse Alliance general conference on Wednesday, where he was elected alliance president, effectively removed him from the PF.





Speaking when she addressed journalists yesterday, Kapata described the Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance as a splinter group posing as the former ruling party, emphasising that it holds no authority within PF structures or decision-making.





She urged members of the party to remain calm, stay loyal, and avoid being swayed by individuals pursuing personal ambitions.





Kapata stressed that the party remains larger than any one person, continuing to uphold the values set by its founding father, Michael Sata, and former president Edgar Lungu.





She also reminded members that past attempts by leaders to break away ended in failure, with many returning to the party.





“We further caution our members not to fall prey to people hired to creating structures, they shouldn’t be misled to leave the PF bigger family to those that will not go anywhere,” she said.





“The PF is full of documentaries where some known leaders left and misled people to follow them, only to reach dead ends and come back to the party. PF Libala iyalimwa kale, you leave, you still come back.”





“No one individual has ever been or will be bigger than our party, our party is bigger than individuals and we remain solid on strong foundation, principles,” added Kapata.





Kapata also announced that the party is preparing for its general conference at the end of February 2026, where a president and flag bearer for august elections will be formally elected.





Over the weekend, Kapata said, the Central Committee and Tonse Council of Leaders will meet to finalise convention preparations, review the Tonse Alliance’s developments, and determine the party’s next steps.





Kapata also revealed that the party has multiple strategies to ensure it fields a candidate in the upcoming elections.





According to her, while “Plan A” involves pursuing the court process to regain full control of the party, “Plan B” includes establishing a special purpose vehicle to secure PF participation in the polls.





“We still have our members that are intact out there, if there is a party with a lot of members it’s PF, so we need to guard our members to come along with us to the special purpose vehicle that will be announced very shortly,” she added.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba January 30, 2026