PF expels Mundubile
THE Given Lubinda-led Patriotic Front (PF) has expelled Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile for taking up a leadership role in the Tonse Alliance, which the party describes as a breakaway faction.
PF faction national chairperson Jean Kapata stated that Mundubile’s participation in the Tonse Alliance general conference on Wednesday, where he was elected alliance president, effectively removed him from the PF.
Speaking when she addressed journalists yesterday, Kapata described the Mundubile-led Tonse Alliance as a splinter group posing as the former ruling party, emphasising that it holds no authority within PF structures or decision-making.
She urged members of the party to remain calm, stay loyal, and avoid being swayed by individuals pursuing personal ambitions.
Kapata stressed that the party remains larger than any one person, continuing to uphold the values set by its founding father, Michael Sata, and former president Edgar Lungu.
She also reminded members that past attempts by leaders to break away ended in failure, with many returning to the party.
“We further caution our members not to fall prey to people hired to creating structures, they shouldn’t be misled to leave the PF bigger family to those that will not go anywhere,” she said.
“The PF is full of documentaries where some known leaders left and misled people to follow them, only to reach dead ends and come back to the party. PF Libala iyalimwa kale, you leave, you still come back.”
“No one individual has ever been or will be bigger than our party, our party is bigger than individuals and we remain solid on strong foundation, principles,” added Kapata.
Kapata also announced that the party is preparing for its general conference at the end of February 2026, where a president and flag bearer for august elections will be formally elected.
Over the weekend, Kapata said, the Central Committee and Tonse Council of Leaders will meet to finalise convention preparations, review the Tonse Alliance’s developments, and determine the party’s next steps.
Kapata also revealed that the party has multiple strategies to ensure it fields a candidate in the upcoming elections.
According to her, while “Plan A” involves pursuing the court process to regain full control of the party, “Plan B” includes establishing a special purpose vehicle to secure PF participation in the polls.
“We still have our members that are intact out there, if there is a party with a lot of members it’s PF, so we need to guard our members to come along with us to the special purpose vehicle that will be announced very shortly,” she added.
By Sharon Zulu
Kalemba January 30, 2026
Expel after Expel and after Expel even after Expel
Good Riddance.
Am not a fan of the unhinged Ambition of Brian Mundubile.
What he brings is not leadership, but self centered Opportunism. He doesn’t mind whether the Patriotic Front disappears, as long as he is President.
Apostle Dan Pule and Zumani Zimba expels the Patriotic Front from Tonse Alliance, and Brian Mundubile goes there to become the President of the Tonse Alliance. Who does that??
It’s good the results from Kasama Mayoral elections have turned out the way they are..
Brian Mundubile and Dan Pule were going to continue reaping where they have not sown.
Let the PF look at the Results from Kasama..Let there be synergies with other parties namely Fred Mmembe’s Socialist Party, Charles Chanda’s UPPZ, Green Party…
Harry Kalaba and Brian Mundubile are in their world.
They are a lost cause.
Jean kapata don’t underrate Mundubule, by expelling him you are killing PF. Brian is popular and won’t leave alone. Your toughness won’t take you anywhere. Humble yourself and talk to each other. At least PF is better than Fred is ‘ s party. Fred should just disband and go into agriculture.
Is this the time to expel bane? What are you trying to achieve? You have expelled Mundubile but don’t forget that Zambians will also expel you in August.
The Opposition had momentum, and the people on the ground are ready.
But Brian Mundubile, Zumani Zimba and Dan Pule have given the UPND the Kasama Mayoral Bye Election Victory…I don’t know what in the world they were thinking to expel the anchor party of Tonse Alliance,the Patriotic Front, in the midst of Crucial Elections.
And to even hold elections and elect Brian Mundubile as Tonse Alliance President, while other people were in the field campaigning. This was total confusion.
Let him go with his PF Bill 7 Betrayers.
He won’t go anywhere without the Patriotic Front Structures.
The fish always rots from the head down.
That what chikala Brian is…rotting