PF FACTION LED BY ROBERT CHABINGA DEMANDS IMMEDIATE RETURN OF PARTY ASSETS

Details in the statement…….




PRESS RELEASE

01 August 2025

To all former PF leaders in possession of party vehicles and properties,



This is a formal notice to return all party assets, including vehicles and the piece of land in Woodlands meant for the party’s secretariat, within two weeks. Failure to comply will result in being reported to the Zambia Police Service.



The following individuals are expected to return party properties:

– Davies Mwila (former Party Secretary General)
– Kennedy Kamba (former Lusaka Provincial Chairman) 
– Raphael Nakachinda
– Given Lubinda
– Mumbi Phiri


We are determined to recover our properties and protect the party’s interests.


Sincerely,
Aaram Zulu
Media Director, Patriotic Front

