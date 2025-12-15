PF faction national chairperson Jean Kapata warns party MPs who will vote for Bill 7 with expulsion

If you vote for Bill 7, you are automatically expelled, PF warns its MPs



PF faction national chairperson Jean Kapata has warned that party members of parliament that will vote for Bill 7 today should consider themselves automatically expelled from the former ruling party.





Addressing journalists in Lusaka yesterday, Kapata encouraged PF lawmakers to stay away from the National Assembly as the Bill comes up for second reading.





“PF MPs that will go to parliament tomorrow, consider yourself automatically expelled. We will follow you to your constituencies and give them other people,” she warned.





Speaking at the same press briefing, ex convict Chishimba Kambwili warned that posterity will harshly judge the lawmakers that will vote for the Bill.



“Insansa shinya ubulanda. Posterity will judge you harshly if you vote for that Bill,” he said.





According to Kambwili, Bill 7 will abolish the provision that allows independent candidates to contest parliamentary elections.





Acting president Given Lubinda said all the MPs that will not vote against the Bill will leave to regret their decision in years to come.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 15, 2025