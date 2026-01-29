PF FACTION OPPOSES KABWE HIGH COURT INJUNCTION

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso

The Patriotic Front (PF) faction led by Given Lubinda has described the Kabwe High Court injunction as a deliberate effort to keep the party permanently tied to courts and a political chokehold.

Media Director Edwin Lifwekelo says the move is an abuse of the judicial process and a threat to democratic order.

Mr Lifwekelo says the PF leadership dispute is already before courts of competent jurisdiction and that repackaging it is tantamount to forum shopping and procedural manipulation.

He says what the PF wants is a full trial, final determination, and an end to injunctions.