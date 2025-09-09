PF FACTION PICKS PROPHET MUDOLO AS THEIR 2026 CANDIDATE





By George Lemba



The Given Lubinda led PF faction has picked a South African based prophet named Mudolo as their perennial presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections.





Mudolo will contest on the NCP party ticket as the original and true PF will filled Robert Chabinga as its candidate.





According to Lubinda PF faction, Mudolo was annointed to take over PF.



Among the visions Mudolo has include empowering all PF cadres, pardoning all jailed corrupt and violent PF members.





He also intends to remove free education stating that it is a burden on the government.





The Lubinda of this country is set to unveil this man who has so far been managing to buy air tickets for most PF faction leaders including Miles Sampa and some Members of parliament in order to buy them.





He has some cool cash just like Bushiri who is Kalaba’s Special Advisor.- Koswe