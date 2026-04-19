“PF Factions expose each other’s funding, including funding from opposition political parties in Kenya and Nigeria among others.”





33 LAND CRUISERS & K17 MILLION The Businessmen Secretly Funding Mundubile’s Campaign to Remove HH.





Two powerful businessmen have allegedly opened their wallets WIDE to fund Brian Mundubile’s presidential campaign against incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema ahead of the August elections.





Zuneid Yosuf and Irfan Murshad of Neria Investments and Gatbro International have reportedly:





Purchased 33 brand new Toyota Land Cruisers and Released K17 Million in campaign cash all directed at getting Mundubile into State House





WHERE ARE THE VEHICLES RIGHT NOW?



The 33 Land Cruisers are NOT yet in Zambia. They are currently sitting in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania waiting for clearance to enter the country.





A fleet of 33 Land Cruisers is not just a gift. In Zambian politics, that is a FULL CAMPAIGN OPERATION built to reach every corner of this country.





🤷‍♂️ BUT WHY MUNDUBILE?



Sources reveal that these two businessmen originally wanted to back Makebi Zulu not Mundubile.





They changed their minds after seeing the Patriotic Front tearing itself apart from within. The internal fights, chaos and divisions inside PF made backing anyone connected to that party is too risky.





Mundubile offered a cleaner option. So they switched and switched with their full wallets.





THE REVENGE FACTOR This Is Where It Gets SERIOUS. .



This is not just about politics, Zambia.



Sources say Zuneid Yosuf has a personal grudge against President Hichilema. His multi-million kwacha investment in this campaign is allegedly at least in part an act of PERSONAL Revenge against HH stemming from business disputes and regulatory decisions under the current administration that he believes targeted him directly.





In other words someone may be trying to buy a presidency to settle a personal score.





THE QUESTIONS ZAMBIA NEEDS ANSWERED:



Is this K17 million legal under Zambia’s electoral laws?

Will authorities stop those 33 vehicles at the border?

Does Mundubile know his campaign is being funded by a personal vendetta?

Who else is sitting quietly in the background funding this campaign?





Zambian voters deserve to know not just WHO is on the ballot in August but WHO IS PAYING for the campaign and WHY.





When businessmen with personal grudges start buying Land Cruisers and releasing millions to remove a sitting president, democracy itself is at stake.

Yakaipa Media.

Reporting to you from : Parliament Buildings

Signed by: Stumbeko Musokotwane

Delivered by Nelly Mutti.

-Ilelanga News