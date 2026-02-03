PF Feira MP Emmanuel Tembo is Totally Offside, I Pray He Apologises Immediately To Lubinda- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

Emmanuel Tembo is Totally Offside, I Pray He Apologises Immediately

Expelled Patriotic Front (PF) Feira Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo says he will not comment on his purported expulsion from the party until Hon. Given Lubinda is taken to Chainama Hospital to determine his sanity.





This is so sad for a leader of his calibre. I hope he will immediately apologise.



The action against Hon. Brian Mundubile and others was done by the Central Committee comprising many members.





To attribute this decision to Hon. Lubinda is to be dishonest.



We cannot degenerate our politics to this level of personalized, aggressive insults rather than policy discussions and respectful disagreement.





The erosion of decent discourse in this country is worrying and it is regrettable for a young leader like Hon. Emmanuel Tembo to engage in this despicable politics.





I pray that Hon. Tembo should immediately issue a video to apologise to Hon. Lubinda and to all of us that have witnessed these unpalatable insults.