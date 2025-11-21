Judge says he has travelled outside the country



Hon. Mr. Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani the Judge-in-Charge of the Kabwe High Court and one presiding over the matter says he has travelled outside the country





PF fights injunction freezing General Conference



By EMV Reporter



The Patriotic Front (PF) has filed an urgent application in the Kabwe High Court seeking to set aside the ex-parte Order of Injunction granted to Morgan Ng’ona, the Secretary General of the Robert Chabinga-led faction, which stopped the former ruling party from proceeding with its General Conference.





In an affidavit supporting the application, PF acting Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda argued that Mr Ng’ona obtained the injunction without making a full and frank disclosure of key facts, particularly those relating to pending matters already before the High Court.





Ms Nyirenda said the issues raised by Mr Ng’ona were the same ones the court previously heard and ruled on in a matter decided on March 25, 2025, before Justice C. Chinyanwa.





She emphasised that questions surrounding the party’s leadership remained under judicial consideration in cases 2024/HP/0938 and 2025/HP/01337.



“It is worth noting, that by its Ruling, the Honourable Court on 25th of March, 2025 under cause 2024/HP/0938, that in order to avoid coming up with contradicting decisions due to numerous application relating to the parties, owing to the fact that the issue of who is the President of the Patriotic Front is still a contentious issue which is still a subject of consideration under cause No. 2025/HP/01337,” Ms Nyirenda said.





She said considering that another High Court was still determining issues that Mr Ng’ona had brought before the court without disclosing the matters before another court amounted to forum shopping.





Ms Nyirenda said as such, the court should discharge the injunction granted on November 12, 2025 forthwith due to multiplicity of actions.





She said if the Court did not discharge the injunction, it may lead to contradictory decision arising from the same facts by different Courts.

Ms Nyirenda urged the court to discharge the Order of Injunction.





She submitted that it was in the interest of justice that the Ex-parte Order of injunction dated November 12, 2025 be discharged forthwith





“The injunction in itself seeks to close all operations and the functionalities of the office of the party which in itself is unfair and unjust and does not seek to achieve the functions of an injunction. I depose to the foregoing verily believing the same to be true from facts within my personal knowledge and belief,” Ms Nyirenda said.