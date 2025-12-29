🇿🇲 BRIEFING | PF FINANCES UNDER STRAIN AS LUBINDA ADMITS PERSONAL FUNDING





Patriotic Front figurehead Given Lubinda has openly acknowledged that the party is struggling financially, revealing that he is personally funding PF campaign activities, including the ongoing Chawama parliamentary by-election.





Speaking in frustration, the former justice minister said the PF currently has no operational funds, leaving him to bankroll campaigns whenever by-elections arise. His remarks offer a rare public glimpse into the party’s internal financial stress at a time when it is also grappling with leadership disputes and legal uncertainty.





“I have been using my own money to run the campaign in Chawama and not only Chawama but all the other by-elections that we have held,” Lubinda said.





Lubinda complained that internal fundraising commitments often fail to materialise. He said some members publicly pledge amounts as high as K50,000 during meetings, but post-election financial records show that no contributions are made.





“Records clearly show that some people who make noise and brag about contributing as much as K50,000 end up not even giving a single kwacha,” he said.





The PF leader argued that the burden of keeping the party afloat has fallen on a small circle of loyalists, with himself carrying most of the cost. He framed this as a test of commitment amid growing factionalism.





Lubinda also took aim at Mpika PF MP Francis Kapyanga, accusing him of being vocal in public while contributing nothing financially to the party. He challenged Kapyanga and others to publicly disclose how much they have personally contributed to PF operations.





The comments come against a backdrop of intensifying internal disputes within the PF, with rival camps aligned to Given Lubinda, Brian Mundubile, and Makebi Zulu competing for influence ahead of a delayed party convention.





At the same time, senior members have publicly warned that disunity and weak coordination are undermining the party’s electoral competitiveness.





Lubinda’s admission highlights a deeper structural problem for the opposition.



Campaign financing remains critical under Zambia’s electoral system, particularly during by-elections that require rapid mobilisation. The PF’s apparent lack of a functional funding base raises questions about its organisational capacity, especially as it positions itself as an alternative government ahead of the 2026 general election.





For now, Lubinda’s remarks shift the spotlight from ideological battles to a more basic reality: without money, party machinery stalls, regardless of rhetoric or popular support.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya