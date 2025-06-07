“PF fully supports the Govt’s leadership in the funeral arrangements”



The Patriotic Front -PF- says government will take charge of the funeral arrangements for former President EDGAR LUNGU.





Acting PF president GIVEN LUBINDA says former President LUNGU having served as Head of State, rightfully deserves the honour of a State Funeral in accordance with national tradition.





Speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka, Mr. LUBINDA said the PF fully supports the Government’s leadership in the funeral arrangements, and urged all citizens to cooperate and participate respectfully.





And former Vice President INONGE WINA called for unity during this difficult time.

#EdgarLungu