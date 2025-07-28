PF GOVT PAID K75 MILLION TO A COMPANY THAT DID NOT DO ANY WORK IN 2019. FIC REVEALS





PF GOVERNMENT PAID K75 MILLION TO A COMPANY THAT DID NOT DO ANY WORK IN 2019. FIC REVEALS





By Mwenya Mofya



THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has disclosed that a company failed to execute works on a K350 million infrastructure development contract, awarded by a public institution in 2019, despite receiving a K75 million down payment.



The FIC’s 10th Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Trends Report further revealed that this company was





https://diggers.news/local/2025/07/28/fic-reveals-how-govt-paid-k75m-to-a-company-but-no-work-done/



Read more @ Diggers.News