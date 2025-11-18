PF HAS A PRESIDENT IN MAKEBI ZULU- Mukuka

PF HAS A PRESIDENT IN MAKEBI ZULU



Copperbelt… Tuesday November 18, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Copperbelt based Political Commentator Isaac Mukuka says the Patriotic Front (PF) party will consolidate its leadership under Makebi Zulu, whom he described as the “right person to lead and unite the country.”





Mr. Mukuka said the emergence of Mr. Zulu as PF presidential hopeful has renewed confidence within the party’s structures and among its supporters.





“The PF now has a president in the name of Makebi Zulu. As they go to the convention, they need to support Mr Zulu” Mr. Mukuka said.





“Mr. Zulu has all it takes to unite this country and take the necessary development to all corners of the nation.”



He noted that Zambia continued to face significant economic challenges, adding that strong and focused leadership was needed to restore stability.





“Most of the economic challenges we are facing as a country, he can address them,” he said.





“We have had persistent load-shedding which has crippled the economy, and we are confident that Makebi Zulu can address it.”





Mr. Mukuka urged party members to rally behind Mr. Zulu as PF positions itself for future political engagements.