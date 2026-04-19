The Patriotic Front (PF) has managed to reduced the number of its presidential figures from about 11 to 4 ahead of the August election.





The remaining leaders are Brian Mundubile, leading the Tonse Alliance under the Edgar Lungu PF movement; Makebi Zulu under the PF Pamodzi Alliance; Miles Bwalya Sampa, recently declared the legal PF president; and Chabinga, who also has the PF presidency with legal documents.





While appearing on Musanzi TV during a Bemba-language program, Steven Kampyongo accused the United Party for National Development (UPND) of being behind the confusions in the former rulling party.





Those who have been left out include Given Lubinda, Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba, Greyford Monde, and several others.



Current Zambia