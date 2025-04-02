PF hypocrisy and UPND blindness!



By Abigail Chilubanama



The country has witnessed political “gymnastics” over the past few weeks, to say the least.



1.⁠ ⁠FIRING OF JOSEPH AKAFUMBA



President Hakainde Hichilema fired Joseph Akafumba, the Permanent Secretary of Home Affairs.





Interestingly, immediately the opposition was quick to celebrate, with some even mocking Akafumba, suggesting he had been used and then discarded.





2.⁠ ⁠FIRING OF GARY NKOMBO



President Hakainde Hichilema fired Gary Nkombo, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development. The opposition, particularly the Patriotic Front (PF), has expressed anger and concern over this decision.





They are worried and sympathetic.



3.⁠ ⁠AMOS CHANDA JOINS UPND



Few days ago,we saw Amos Chanda,former President Edgar Lungu’s Spokesperson in a picture with the UPND media team.



He also appeared on Diamond Tv with him being comfortable to be associated with UPND.





The PF are very bitter and all over social media attacking him.



There are lessons we need to learn from this.



(A) For the opposition to celebrate the exit of a PS (Akafumba),meaning there was something he was doing in favor of UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema’s government which was chocking the PF and the opposition.





Am pretty sure Akafumba has touched on the “lifeblood ” of PF meaning he was doing a correct thing.



There is no way, the opposition should celebrate you when they want to get power from you.



So, Akafumba needs to be back if they is space.





(B) For the PF and some opposition political parties sympathizing with Mr Nkombo shows they had either some “intimate” political relationship or what he was doing was helping the opposition to operate in relaxed manner.



They are so worried,unhappy and are really commiserating (a word that Gary likes using when his sympathetic to something).





Why should an opposition party get worried when government official is fired?



Why are they defending him?



What is it that they were doing together which has been disturbed?





So, the firing was on point!



(C) Amos Chanda’s move to UPND has really angered the PF,they are disturbed.



They are calling him all sort of names,they are very unhappy.





It’s clear, they know what he can do perhaps what damage he can do to them.



So, Amos is a perfect fit and good to work with!