PF IN LIVINGSTONE ACCUSES UPND OF USING CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TO CONSOLIDATE POWER AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The opposition patriotic front (pf) in livingstone has voiced strong objections to the government’s proposed constitutional amendments, which aim to increase the number of constituencies from 156 to 211.





in a telephone interview with sun fm tv, felix bunda, the pf livingstone district information and publicity secretary, claimed that this move is a strategy by the ruling party to consolidate power ahead of the 2026 general elections.





mr. bunda criticized the proposal, stating that it reflects misplaced priorities at a time when zambians are facing urgent economic challenges, such as persistent load-shedding and the rising cost of living.



he questioned the upnd government’s rationale for initiating such an expensive constitutional amendment process, especially given their previous claims of inheriting empty coffers.





additionally, mr. bunda expressed concerns about the health sector, particularly following the recent withdrawal of funding by usaid, urging the government to prioritize critical sectors instead of engaging in political manoeuvres.





he has since called on all well-meaning zambians to reject the proposed amendments, warning that they could undermine the credibility of the 2026 elections.