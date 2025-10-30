PF IN LIVINGSTONE DESCRIBES BOYCOTT OF CONSTITUTIONAL CONSULTATIONS AS PATRIOTIC ACT





By: Augustine Kapambwe



The Patriotic Front (Pf) In Livingstone Has Described Organisations And Individuals Boycotting The Ongoing Public Consultations On Constitutional Amendments As True Patriots Defending The Rule Of Law And National Integrity.





Speaking To Sun Fm Tv News, Livingstone District Information And Publicity Secretary Felix Bunda Said Those Pulling Out Of The Consultation Process Were Acting In Line With The Recent Constitutional Court Judgment, Which Found That The Procedure Surrounding The Amendments Was Not Properly Followed.





Mr. Bunda Stated That Withdrawing From What He Termed An “Illegal Process” Was An Act Of Courage And Patriotism, Adding That Such Individuals And Institutions Were Demonstrating Genuine Love For Zambia.





On The Broader Political Environment, He Expressed Concern About The Ongoing Voter Registration Exercise, Citing Inefficiencies At Some Registration Centres Where Officers Were Reportedly Absent.





Mr. Bunda Said This Situation Risked Disenfranchising Citizens Who Wished To Exercise Their Democratic Right To Vote.

#SunFmTvNews