PF IN NORTH WESTERN DENIES ENDORSING HH AND THE UPND



…we do not recognize Robert Chabinga as party president says Provincial Chairperson





Chavuma.. Sunday February 23, 2025 ( SMART EAGLES)



The Patriotic Front (PF) in North Western Province has distanced itself from claims that it has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



In a statement issued by PF Chairperson for North Western Province, MCC Enock Kapalu, the party made it clear that it does not recognize the so-called endorsement made by Robert Chabinga and certain Members of Parliament from Eastern Province.



Mr Kapalu emphasized that the PF remains united under the leadership of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who continues to be the only leader endorsed by the party’s Central Committee.





The PF official dismissed reports of an endorsement for Hichilema as mere “wishful thinking” and a distraction.



He further accused the ruling UPND of attempting to manipulate public perception by associating Chabinga with the opposition party.





According to MCC Kapalu, such tactics only demonstrate the desperation of the UPND as it struggles with waning popularity and increasing public dissatisfaction.



“We are disheartened, but not surprised, that the ruling party would stoop so low as to recognize Robert Chabinga as a leader of the PF,” Kapalu stated.





He added that the government should focus on addressing the real challenges affecting Zambians, including poverty, unemployment, and economic instability, rather than engaging in what he described as “futile attempts to fabricate support.”





Mr Kapalu urged President Hichilema and his government to shift their focus towards providing solutions for the people instead of seeking political distractions.





He insisted that the PF in North Western Province remains committed to supporting President Edgar Lungu and working towards a better future for the country.