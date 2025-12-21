PF INFIGHTING SELF-INFLICTED, SAYS FORMER MIKOMFWA WARD COUNCILLOR





By Constance Shilengwe



Former Mikomfwa Ward Councillor, Victor Bowa, says the Patriotic Front (PF) has no one to blame for the ongoing infighting within the party, describing the situation as self-inflicted.





Mr. Bowa argues that the divisions could have been avoided if the party had held a convention after losing the 2021 general elections. He explains that the failure to follow established party procedures created confusion and opened the door to factionalism.





He adds that neglecting to hold a convention weakened internal democracy and deepened divisions within the PF.





Mr. Bowa has since urged PF leaders to resolve the disputes and reconcile with faction leader Robert Chabinga. He further advised Mr. Chabinga to allow aspiring councillors, Members of Parliament, and presidential candidates to freely contest under the PF ticket in the 2026 general election, warning against boycotting the polls or forming an alliance with the ruling UPND.



Roanfm Newsroom